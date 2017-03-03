Players strike delays start of Argentina football season
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A players' strike on Friday delayed the start of the Argentina football season with two first division games postponed and no sign that weekend matches will go ahead.
The Argentina Footballers Union has said the season will not start until clubs pay millions in salaries owned to players.
The Argentina government on Thursday agreed to pay the clubs $22.7 million as compensation for the termination of a TV contract that was held by the government.
But Union General Secretary Sergio Marchi said it was insufficient to pay what clubs owe players. That amount is unclear since some contracts were illegal and set up to avoid paying taxes.
The chaotic situation has prompted several top clubs to say they might field non-professional players to get around the strike.
