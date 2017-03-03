Ramos-Vinolas, Sousa reach semifinals in Brazil Open
SAO PAULO — Second-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain reached the semifinals of the Brazil Open with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 against Guido Pella of Argentina on Friday.
He next faces Joao Sousa of Portugal, who advanced to the last four after beating seventh-seeded Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 6-1.
Later Friday, top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain faced No. 5 Fabio Fognini of Italy, and No. 3 Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay played No. 6 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.
Carreno Busta reached the Rio Open final last weekend, losing to Dominic Thiem.
