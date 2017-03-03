Rolling subs & sin bins approved in lower levels of soccer
LONDON — Sin bins and rolling substitutions will be allowed in the lower levels of soccer after being approved by the game's lawmaking body.
The International Football Association Board says temporary dismissals — known as sin bins — will be allowed for yellow card
IFAB has also given national federations the freedom to decide how many substitutions are allowed in "lower levels of football," but not games involving the first teams of top-flight competitions and senior international sides.
The IFAB features the four British nations and four FIFA voters. It requires the approval of six people for a motion to pass.
