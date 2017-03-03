Ronaldo doubtful for Real Madrid match at Eibar
MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo is doubtful for the Spanish league match at Eibar on Saturday.
Ronaldo didn't take part in Real Madrid's training on Friday.
Eibar, despite its tiny budget, has proven to be one of the surprises of the season.
The small Basque Country club earned a 1-1 draw at Madrid in October, and has a home record of eight wins, two draws and three losses.
Madrid's 3-3 draw with Las Palmas on Wednesday let Barcelona take the league lead by one point.
Madrid, however, has a game in hand at Celta Vigo.
