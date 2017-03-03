Scores and Schedule

Sports

Thursday's Games

NHL

Los Angeles 3 Toronto 2 (SO)

Ottawa 2 Colorado 1

Montreal 2 Nashville 1

San Jose 3 Vancouver 1  

Buffalo 6 Arizona 3

Washington 1 New Jersey 0

N.Y. Rangers 2 Boston 1

Philadelphia 2 Florida 1 (SO)

Columbus 1 Minnesota 0

N.Y. Islanders 5 Dallas 4

---

AHL

Bridgeport 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Chicago 94 Golden State 87

Phoenix 120 Charlotte 103

Portland 114 Oklahoma City 109

---

MLB Pre-season

Philadelphia 8 Toronto 8

St. Louis 9 Atlanta 4

Minnesota 6 Baltimore (ss) 6 (10 innings)

Pittsburgh 11 Detroit 1

Boston 19 Tampa Bay 2

Washington 13 Houston 1

N.Y. Mets 11 Miami 6

Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs (ss) 2

Chicago White Sox 8 San Francisco (ss) 6

L.A. Dodgers 4 Cleveland 2

Kansas City 3 Colorado 1

Oakland 5 Texas 1

Seattle 6 Milwaukee 2

San Diego 9 Arizona (ss) 6

L.A. Angels 5 San Francisco (ss) 4

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore (ss) 1

Arizona 3 Chicago Cubs (ss) 1

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Albany at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

St. John's at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

---

MLB Pre-season

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

---

