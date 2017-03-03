Scores and Schedule
Thursday's Games
NHL
Los Angeles 3 Toronto 2 (SO)
Ottawa 2 Colorado 1
Montreal 2 Nashville 1
San Jose 3 Vancouver 1
Buffalo 6 Arizona 3
Washington 1 New Jersey 0
N.Y. Rangers 2 Boston 1
Philadelphia 2 Florida 1 (SO)
Columbus 1 Minnesota 0
N.Y. Islanders 5 Dallas 4
---
AHL
Bridgeport 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Chicago 94 Golden State 87
Phoenix 120 Charlotte 103
Portland 114 Oklahoma City 109
---
MLB Pre-season
Philadelphia 8 Toronto 8
St. Louis 9 Atlanta 4
Minnesota 6 Baltimore (ss) 6 (10 innings)
Pittsburgh 11 Detroit 1
Boston 19 Tampa Bay 2
Washington 13 Houston 1
N.Y. Mets 11 Miami 6
Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs (ss) 2
Chicago White Sox 8 San Francisco (ss) 6
L.A. Dodgers 4 Cleveland 2
Kansas City 3 Colorado 1
Oakland 5 Texas 1
Seattle 6 Milwaukee 2
San Diego 9 Arizona (ss) 6
L.A. Angels 5 San Francisco (ss) 4
N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore (ss) 1
Arizona 3 Chicago Cubs (ss) 1
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Albany at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
St. John's at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLB Pre-season
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
---
