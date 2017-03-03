Season kicks off in big-spending Chinese Super League
BEIJING — The Chinese Super League kicks off Friday following an
Southern China's Guangzhou Evergrande is chasing a seventh consecutive league title, but faces opposition from clubs which have bulked up with such foreign talent as Brazilian Oscar and Argentina's Carlos Tevez, now the highest paid player in the world.
Chinese players have also transferred at high prices, although the football association worries that home-grown talent will lose playing opportunities to the foreign stars.
Sports authorities in January issued new rules limiting clubs in the 16-team league to using just three foreign players in league games and indicated that it could impose a salary cap in future.
