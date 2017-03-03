Season kicks off in big-spending Chinese Super League

BEIJING — The Chinese Super League kicks off Friday following an off-season in which big-spending clubs splashed out $410 million on new players.

Southern China's Guangzhou Evergrande is chasing a seventh consecutive league title, but faces opposition from clubs which have bulked up with such foreign talent as Brazilian Oscar and Argentina's Carlos Tevez, now the highest paid player in the world.

Chinese players have also transferred at high prices, although the football association worries that home-grown talent will lose playing opportunities to the foreign stars.