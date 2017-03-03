Source: Veteran Canadian linebacker Greenwood re-signs with Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — Cory Greenwood is staying put.

A CFL source said Friday the veteran Canadian linebacker has re-signed with the Toronto Argonauts. Greenwood became a free agent Feb. 14.

New Argos GM Jim Popp didn't immediately return a message from The Canadian Press. Greenwood's agent, Johnathon Hardaway, declined comment.

The six-foot-two, 237-pound Greenwood was one of the few bright spots for the Argos (5-13, last-place finish in East Division). He registered a team-high 70 tackles last season, his third with the CFL club, and added two sacks.

The Argos selected the 31-year-old native of Kingston, Ont., in the first round, third overall, of the 2010 CFL draft out of Concordia. Greenwood captured the President's Trophy in '09 as Canadian university football's top defensive player.

Toronto did some wheeling and dealing to acquire Greenwood. Former GM Jim Barker sent the first overall pick to Saskatchewan — which used it to take Queen's linebacker Shomari Williams — for the Riders' two first-round picks (second and fourth overall) and Canadian punter Jamie Boreham.

Barker then made a deal with B.C — which was at No. 3 — to swap third and fourth picks. That allowed the Argos to take Washington offensive lineman Joe Eppele second overall and then Greenwood before the Lions took Baylor offensive tackle Danny Watkins at No. 4.

But Greenwood headed to the NFL for stints with Kansas City and Detroit before signing with the Double Blue on Oct. 28, 2014. Greenwood spent three seasons with the Chiefs, registering 35 tackles primarily on special teams in 48 games.

After being released by Kansas City in May 2013, Greenwood signed with Detroit and spent the season on injured reserve. The Lions released Greenwood in August 2014.

Greenwood has recorded 103 tackles and seven special-teams tackles with three sacks in 22 regular-season games with Toronto. But as a Canadian he's a ratio-changer because he plays a position usually manned by an American, giving the Argos the luxury of playing an international player elsewhere in the lineup.

The return of Greenwood and acquisition of former Montreal linebacker Winston Venable in free agency gives Toronto a solid 1-2 punch. The five-foot-11, 220-pound Venable had 88 tackles and seven sacks last season with the Alouettes.