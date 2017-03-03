Torres released from hospital day after scary head clash
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — Atletico Madrid says Fernando Torres has been released from the hospital following a scary head-to-head clash which left him unconscious.
Atletico says a CAT scan did not reveal any damage to his head or neck.
Doctors have ordered the 32-year-old former Spain striker to wait 48 hours before practicing or playing again.
Torres collapsed and lost consciousness after knocking heads with Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Alex Bergantinos in the 85th minute of Thursday's 1-1 draw in La Coruna.
He was assisted for several minutes by doctors before being taken off on a stretcher and transferred to a hospital.
Most Popular
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
Taxi association head says acquitted driver will never drive for any Halifax cab company again
-
Family in Edmonton hope to reconnect with Alberta sisters found after missing for 30 years
-
Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'