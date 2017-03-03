White Sox request waivers on veteran Canadian infielder Brett Lawrie

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Brett Lawrie has been put on waivers by the Chicago White Sox, who plan to release the infielder.

Unless Lawrie is claimed, which is unlikely, he would receive US$573,770 in termination pay rather than the $3.5 million salary in the non-guaranteed contract he agreed to in December.

Chicago announced the move Friday. The 27-year-old was acquired in a December 2015 trade with Oakland. He hit .248 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs in 94 games in his only season with the White Sox.

The former Blue Jay was part of a five-player deal with Oakland that brought 2015 American League MVP Josh Donaldson to Toronto.