Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign veteran Canadian fullback Mike Miller to deal
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed veteran Canadian fullback Mike Miller on Friday.
The six-foot, 215-pound native of Riverview, N.B., spent six seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos before being released Wednesday. Miller had a CFL-high 27 special-teams tackles last season.
"Mike is a solid all-around football player," Winnipeg GM Kyle Walters said in a statement. "His work on special teams speaks for itself, but from all accounts, he's another great addition inside our locker room as well.
"His experience in this league will be a great asset for our younger players."
Miller signed with Edmonton as an undrafted free agent out of Acadia. He has registered 116 career special-teams tackles and helped the Eskimos win the Grey Cup in 2015.
