49ers receiver Jeremy Kerley agrees to 3-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a three-year contract extension with wide receiver Jeremy Kerley.

General Manager John Lynch on Saturday lauded Kerley as a "true pro." He said the team was "really impressed" with Kerley on the field and in the locker room, and that he's seen as a "great fit for our scheme."

The 27-year-old Kerley led the team with a career-high 64 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in all 16 games, starting 13.