Barb Moxness leads Legends Tour's Walgreens Charity Classic.

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — Barb Moxness shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of The Legends Tour's Walgreens Charity Classic.

"The greens are hard," said Moxness, a two-time winner on The Legends Tour. "You really have to figure out where you are going to land the ball because it is going to run. That's the challenge."