Barty sets up Malaysian Open final against Hibino

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Ashleigh Barty advanced to her first WTA singles final after beating China's Han Xinyun 6-3, 7-5 Saturday at the Malaysian Open.

The Australian qualifier next faces Nao Hibino of Japan, who was equally fired up to see off Poland's Magda Linette 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

The 158th-ranked Barty, who dropped one set on the way to the final, served seven aces against Xinyun.

"My service game and forehand worked well," Barty said.

Hibino beat big-hitting Linette in 2 hours, 25 minutes.

"I know how Barty plays because we played together as juniors," said Hibino, who is chasing her second career title, after Tashkent in 2015.