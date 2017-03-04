Bellew stuns Haye with 11th-round stoppage

LONDON — Tony Bellew caused a huge upset by stepping up two weights and stopping an incapacitated David Haye in the 11th round in a gripping, all-British heavyweight grudge fight at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

Haye, on his third fight in his boxing comeback, appeared to injure his right Achilles in the sixth round but fought on despite virtually being a sitting target.

Bellew, the WBC cruiserweight champion, showed patience in picking his moment to finish off Haye and the end came with 53 seconds left of the 11th with a flurry of punches that sent his rival out of the ring. Haye climbed back in, but his corner threw in the towel.

The 36-year-old Haye had his eye on title fights with the likes of IBF champion Anthony Joshua, but the future of the former WBA heavyweight champ looks barren after a third loss in a 31-fight career.

Haye refused to blame his injury, instead praising an opponent that he had abused with a stream of insults — some extremely distasteful — in the build-up.

"Tony was a great fighter, that's what went wrong. I wanted to do a demolition job but this guy has the heart of a lion," Haye said. "I've knocked out people a lot bigger and a lot stronger with a lot less.

"I didn't expect him to have the chin and durability that he had. I gave it my best shot and my best wasn't good enough tonight."

Bellew (29-2-1, 19 KO) was giving up 11 pounds and fighting his first professional bout at heavyweight. He was a 4-1 outsider before the fight.

"I am the champion of the misfits," said Bellew, who is from Liverpool in northern England, "and tonight I have taken my glory."