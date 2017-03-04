Bucks sign ex-Pelicans forward Terrence Jones

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Terrence Jones, adding a double-digit scorer to replenish a frontcourt depleted by injuries to Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley.

The 6-foot-9 Jones signed for the rest of the season. The deal was announced before Milwaukee's game on Saturday night against Toronto.

Jones was waived by New Orleans on Feb. 23, days after the Pelicans acquired All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins.

Jones was averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. He was originally drafted out of Kentucky in the first round of the 2012 NBA draft by Houston.

Parker is out for the year after tearing his left ACL in a game on Feb. 8. Beasley will miss his third straight game on Saturday with a hyperextended left knee.