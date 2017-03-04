Callum Crawford scores six goals in Mammoth's rout of Roughnecks

DENVER — Callum Crawford scored six goals and three assists to lead the Colorado Mammoth to an 18-9 rout of the Calgary Roughnecks on Friday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Eli McLaughlin had four goals and Stephen Keogh added a hat trick for the Mammoth (6-4). Brent Adams struck twice with Creighton Reid, Jacob Ruest and Greg Downing rounding out the attack. Dillion Ward made 50 saves.

Curtis Dickson scored twice for Calgary (3-6) with Garrett McIntosh, Tyler Digby, Bob Snider, Dane Dobbie, Jeff Shattler, Riley Loewen and Tyson Bell supplying the rest of the offence. Frank Scigliano took the loss by stopping 23-of-31 shots in 32:14. Christian Del Bianco made 12 saves in relief.