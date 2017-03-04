Canada's Crawford finishes 19th in women's 10-km pursuit at biathlon World Cup

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian Olympian Rosanna Crawford finished 19th in the women's 10-kilometre pursuit for her best result of the season at a World Cup biathlon stop on Saturday.

The 28-year-old from Canmore, Alta., posted a time of 30 minutes 47.1 seconds.

"While the skiing is still not where I thought it would be, these past two races I have felt the best I have all season," said Crawford, who started in 30th place based on Thursday's sprint results.

Starting time behind the sprint leaders, Crawford picked up 11 spots in the standings despite one miss in each of her first two trips to the shooting range.

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier shot clean to win the gold medal in 27:58.0. Finland's Kaisa Makarainen hung on for silver despite missing two shots in her third bout, posting a time of 29:10.6. Anais Bescond of France, whose only blemish in shooting was a single miss in her third round, won bronze in 29:16.9.

Megan Tandy of Prince George, B.C., finished 30th at 31:24.2 (1+0+1+0). Julian Ransom, of Kelowna, B.C., was 44th at 32:16.4 (1+0+1+2), while Emma Lunder, of Canmore, Alta., was 49th with a time of 32:47.6 (1+1+0+0).

Calgary's Christian Gow rocketed 24 spots up the standings into 32nd after shooting clean to lead the Canadians in the men's 12.5-km pursuit race. Gow posted a time of 34:41.6.

His brother Scott, who was 27th in Friday's sprint race, struggled in shooting and dropped to 43rd place with a time of 35:30.1 (0+1+1+3). Brendan Green of Hay River, N.W.T., struggled to a 44th place finish (35:34.0).