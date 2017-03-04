Canada's Julia Budd wins inaugural women's featherweight title at Bellator 174

THACKERVILLE, Okla. — Canadian Julia Budd won the women's featherweight title with a TKO victory over Marloes Coenen on Friday at Bellator 174.

The 33-year-old from Port Moody, B.C., is the promotion's inaugural featherweight champion.

Referee John McCarthy stopped the match at the 2:42 mark of the fourth round with Budd throwing punches from a mounted position on Coenen.

Budd has won eight straight, in Bellator and Invicta, since losing to (Rowdy) Ronda Rousey in Strikeforce in November 2011.