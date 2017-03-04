Canada's Sarah Darcel wins silver at Arena Pro Swim Series circuit

INDIANAPOLIS — Victoria's Sarah Darcel stole the spotlight from some Canadian Olympic team members on Saturday night with a silver medal in the women's 200-metre individual medley to conclude the second stop on the Arena Pro Swim Series Circuit.

Melanie Margalis of the United States won the gold medal in two minutes 10.43 seconds followed by Darcel in 2:13.98 and Britain's Hannah Miley in third in 2:15.51.

Olympic bronze medallist Hilary Caldwell of White Rock, B.C., the 200-metre backstroke winner Friday, was sixth and Kayla Sanchez of Ajax, Ont., was seventh.

There were four Canadians in the women's 100-metre backstroke final won by Ali Deloof of the U.S. Sanchez took fourth spot just 0.14 from the podium, Olympian Dominique Bouchard of North Bay, Ont., was fifth, Caldwell sixth and Danielle Hanus of Newmarket, Ont., eighth.

Other Canadians in women's finals were Rachel Nicol of Lethbridge, Alta., fifth in the 100-metre breaststroke, Montreal's Mary-Sophie Harvey fifth in the 800-metre freestyle and Katerine Savard of Pont-Rouge, Que., sixth in the 200-metre butterfly.

Edmonton's Richard Funk took seventh in the men's 100-metre breaststroke.