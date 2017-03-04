Christopher Bell finishes off dominant Truck win at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. — Christopher Bell held off Matt Crafton on a restart with two laps to go and completed a dominating win Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Bell started from the pole, took the first two 40-lap stages and passed Crafton for the lead with 16 laps remaining.

The 22-year-old stretched the margin to more than 2 seconds, but Crafton caught a break when Grant Enfinger got into Austin Cindric going through the trioval, sending Cindric into a spin. The incident brought out a yellow flag, setting up a green-white shootout to the checkered flag.