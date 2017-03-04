Sports

Christopher Bell finishes off dominant Truck win at Atlanta

Driver Christopher Bell (4) leads a pack of trucks including Matt Crafton (88), Kyle Busch (51), and Ben Rhodes (27) as they are released from a stage 2 caution during the NASCAR Truck series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/John Amis)

HAMPTON, Ga. — Christopher Bell held off Matt Crafton on a restart with two laps to go and completed a dominating win Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Bell started from the pole, took the first two 40-lap stages and passed Crafton for the lead with 16 laps remaining.

The 22-year-old stretched the margin to more than 2 seconds, but Crafton caught a break when Grant Enfinger got into Austin Cindric going through the trioval, sending Cindric into a spin. The incident brought out a yellow flag, setting up a green-white shootout to the checkered flag.

Crafton got a good jump on the outside and briefly stuck a nose in front going down the backstretch. But Bell's truck was simply too strong, allowing him to reclaim the lead and cruise to a 0.447-second victory, his third career Truck Series triumph.

