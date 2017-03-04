Cousins and wife expecting first child in September
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Kirk Cousins will soon be spending his contract money on diapers.
Cousins and his wife announced that they're expecting a baby this September. Julie Cousins posted about the news on Instagram Saturday with a picture of their dog, Bentley, holding up a sign reading, "Mom & Dad are getting me a human."
The quarterback responded to a congratulatory tweet from the Washington Redskins with, "Thanks! We're thrilled!"
The Redskins placed the exclusive franchise tag on Cousins last week. If plays next season on it, he'll make about $24 million.
Cousins, 28, made just under $20 million on the franchise tag last season. He broke his own franchise record for passing yards with 4,917 and threw for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Calls for removal of Judge Lenehan mount, official complaint made to Chief Justice
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis