Cousins and wife expecting first child in September

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Landover, Md. In a move that seemed the most likely at this point in the odd dance between Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins, the team placed the exclusive franchise tag on the starting quarterback on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WASHINGTON — Kirk Cousins will soon be spending his contract money on diapers.

Cousins and his wife announced that they're expecting a baby this September. Julie Cousins posted about the news on Instagram Saturday with a picture of their dog, Bentley, holding up a sign reading, "Mom & Dad are getting me a human."

The quarterback responded to a congratulatory tweet from the Washington Redskins with, "Thanks! We're thrilled!"

The Redskins placed the exclusive franchise tag on Cousins last week. If plays next season on it, he'll make about $24 million.

Cousins, 28, made just under $20 million on the franchise tag last season. He broke his own franchise record for passing yards with 4,917 and threw for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

