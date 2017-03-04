Sports

Dortmund's Reus ruled out of Benfica clash with thigh injury

Dortmund's Marco Reus sits injured alongside Raphael Guerreiro, left, curing the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Dortmund's Marco Reus sits injured alongside Raphael Guerreiro, left, curing the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Marco Reus has been ruled out of his side's Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Benfica due to a thigh injury.

Reus was hurt in the first half of Dortmund's 6-2 rout of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel says, "It's out of the question for him to play. Marco has a muscle injury in his thigh."

Reus has three goals from three Champions League appearances this season, including the 1-0 defeat at Benfica in the first leg of their tie on Feb. 14.

Tuchel says, "Marco has been very stable for weeks. It's a huge loss that he isn't playing on Wednesday."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular