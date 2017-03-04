England stuns US women 1-0 in SheBelieves Cup soccer

HARRISON, N.J. — Substitute Ellen White scored on a rebound in close in the 89th minute and England stunned the United States 1-0 in the second round of the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bulls Arena on Saturday.

It marked the first time that England has beaten the United States since a friendly in 2011. It was only England's fourth win in 14 games (4-9-1) against the U.S.

White, who entered in the 76th minute, scored her 20th goal in 60 games with England, just seconds after Lucy Bronze cracked a shot off the crossbar moments following a corner kick. Two U.S. defenders collided trying to clear the ball and White ripped it past goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris.

Until the goal, it appeared it would be a scoreless draw. Neither team had a good scoring chance in the second half that was played in temperatures in the 20s with a wind chill that made it feel like 10 degrees.

Each team had an outstanding scoring chance in the first half.

Rose Lavelle, making her first start for the United States, was stopped point blank by England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain in the 16th minute.

Harris used her right arm to stop Nikita Parris in the 6-yard box in the 31st minute.

In the first match of the day, French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi stopped a first-half penalty kick, and France and Germany played to a scoreless draw.