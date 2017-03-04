Friday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 3 St. Louis 0
Calgary 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Anaheim 5 Toronto 2
Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 2
Arizona 4 Carolina 2
Chicago 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (SO)
---
AHL
Manitoba 5 Rockford 3
St. John's 3 Rochester 0
Hershey 5 Syracuse 1
Utica 5 Binghamton 2
Albany 4 Providence 3
Lehigh Valley 5 Springfield 4
Grand Rapids 4 San Antonio 2
Ontario 2 Stockton 1
San Diego 4 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Toronto 114 Washington 106
Cleveland 135 Atlanta 130
Orlando 110 Miami 99
Philadelphia 105 New York 102
Milwaukee 112 L.A. Clippers 101
Dallas 104 Memphis 100
Phoenix 118 Oklahoma City 111
Utah 112 Brooklyn 97
San Antonio 101 New Orleans 98 (OT)
Boston 115 L.A. Lakers 95
---
MLB Pre-season
Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
Pittsburgh 5 Baltimore 2
Boston 9 Atlanta 1
Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 2
Minnesota 4 Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2 Washington (ss) 1, 10 innings
Washington (ss) 8 Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 11 Houston 3
Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado 16 Cleveland 7
Kansas City 7 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 2
Oakland 6 San Francisco 1
Texas 8 Seattle 2
Arizona 15 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 3
L.A. Angels 6 Milwaukee 5
Chicago White Sox 3 San Diego 1
---
MLS
Portland 5 Minnesota United 1
---
