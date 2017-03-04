Sports

Friday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 3 St. Louis 0

Calgary 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Anaheim 5 Toronto 2

Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 2

Arizona 4 Carolina 2

Chicago 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (SO)

---

AHL

Manitoba 5 Rockford 3

St. John's 3 Rochester 0

Hershey 5 Syracuse 1

Utica 5 Binghamton 2

Albany 4 Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 5 Springfield 4

Grand Rapids 4 San Antonio 2

Ontario 2 Stockton 1

San Diego 4 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Toronto 114 Washington 106

Cleveland 135 Atlanta 130

Orlando 110 Miami 99

Philadelphia 105 New York 102

Milwaukee 112 L.A. Clippers 101

Dallas 104 Memphis 100

Phoenix 118 Oklahoma City 111

Utah 112 Brooklyn 97

San Antonio 101 New Orleans 98 (OT)

Boston 115 L.A. Lakers 95

---

MLB Pre-season

Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

Pittsburgh 5 Baltimore 2

Boston 9 Atlanta 1

Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 2

Minnesota 4 Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 2 Washington (ss) 1, 10 innings

Washington (ss) 8 Miami 5

N.Y. Mets 11 Houston 3

Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 16 Cleveland 7

Kansas City 7 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 2

Oakland 6 San Francisco 1

Texas 8 Seattle 2

Arizona 15 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 3

L.A. Angels 6 Milwaukee 5

Chicago White Sox 3 San Diego 1

---

MLS

Portland 5 Minnesota United 1

---

