Harden's 33 points lead Rockets over Grizzlies, 123-108

Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) dunks as Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — James Harden scored 33 points and Clint Capela had 24 to help the Houston Rockets build a big lead in the third quarter and coast to a 123-108 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Eric Gordon added 18 points and made six of Houston's 18 3-pointers in the victory that tied the season series with the Grizzlies at 2-2.

Houston led by 15 to start the fourth quarter and was up 109-89 after an alley-oop dunk by Capela midway through the quarter. The Grizzlies resorted to the Hack-a-Shaq technique of intentionally fouling Capela soon after that, but he made eight of 10 attempts before going to the bench with Houston up by 16 with about 3 1/2 minutes left.

Mike Conley had 23 points for the Grizzlies and JaMychal Green added 20.

