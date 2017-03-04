Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Xfinity race for 2nd year in a row

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second year in a row Saturday.

With a helping hand from lapped cars, pole-winner Busch was able to hold off Brad Keselowski by 0.606 seconds.

No one else was within 2 seconds of the winner.

Keselowski won the first 40-lap stage, Kevin Harvick took the next 40-lap phase and Busch was leading at the end — a promising start to a busy weekend in Atlanta, where he is competing in all three of NASCAR's top series. After celebrating in Victory Lane and a brief stop in the media centre , he hustled back to pit road for the Truck Series race.