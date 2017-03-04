Men's Overall Alpine World Cup Champions
1967_Jean-Claude Killy, France
1968_Jean-Claude Killy, France
1969_Karl Schranz, Austria
1970_Karl Schranz, Austria
1971_Gustavo Thoni, Italy
1972_Gustavo Thoni, Italy
1973_Gustavo Thoni, Italy
1974_Piero Gros, Italy
1975_Gustavo Thoni, Italy
1976_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden
1977_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden
1978_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden
1979_Peter Luscher, Switzerland
1980_Andreas Wenzel, Liechtenstein
1981_Phil Mahre, United States
1982_Phil Mahre, United States
1983_Phil Mahre, United States
1984_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland
1985_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg
1986_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg
1987_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland
1988_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland
1989_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg
1990_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland
1991_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg
1992_Paul Accola, Switzerland
1993_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg
1994_Kjetil Andre Aamodt, Norway
1995_Alberto Tomba, Italy
1996_Lasse Kjus, Norway
1997_Luc Alphand, France
1998_Hermann Maier, Austria
1999_Lasse Kjus, Norway
2000_Hermann Maier, Austria
2001_Hermann Maier, Austria
2002_Stephan Eberharter, Austria
2003_Stephan Eberharter, Austria
2004_Hermann Maier, Austria
2005_Bode Miller, United States
2006_Benjamin Raich, Austria
2007_Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway
2008_Bode Miller, United States
2009_Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway
2010_Carlo Janka, Switzerland
2011_Ivica Kostelic, Croatia
2012_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
2013_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
2014_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
2015_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
2016_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
2017_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
