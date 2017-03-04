Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Champions
A
A
Share via Email
1967_Jean-Claude Killy, France
1968_Jean-Claude Killy, France
1969_Karl Schranz, Austria
1970_Gustavo Thoni, Italy
1971_Gustavo Thoni, Italy; Patrick Russel, France
1972_Gustavo Thoni, Italy
1973_Hans Hinterseer, Austria
1974_Piero Gros, Italy
1975_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden
1976_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden
1977_Heini Hemmi, Switzerland; Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden
1978_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden
1979_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden
1990_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden
1981_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden
1982_Phil Mahre, United States
1983_Phil Mahre, United States
1984_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden
1985_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg
1986_Joel Gaspoz, Switzerland
1987_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland
1988_Alberto Tomba, Italy
1989_Ole Christian Fureseth, Norway
1990_Ole Christian Fureseth, Norway
1991_Alberto Tomba, Italy
1992_Alberto Tomba, Italy
1993_Kjetil Andre Aamodt, Norway
1994_Christian Mayer, Austria
1995_Alberto Tomba, Italy
1996_Michael von Gruenigen, Switzerland
1997_Michael von Gruenigen, Switzerland
1998_Hermann Maier, Austria
1999_Michael von Gruenigen, Switzerland
2000_Hermann Maier, Austria
2001_Hermann Maier, Austria
2002_Frederic Coveli, France
2003_Michael von Gruenigen, Switzerland
2004_Bode Miller, United States
2005_Benjamin Raich, Austria
2006_Benjamin Raich, Austria
2007_Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway
2008_Ted Ligety, United States
2009_Didier Cuche, Switzerland
2010_Ted Ligety, United States
2011_Ted Ligety, United States
2012_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
2013_Ted Ligety, United States
2014_Ted Ligety, United States
2015_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
2016_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
2017_Marcel Hirscher, Austria
Most Popular
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Calls for removal of Judge Lenehan mount, official complaint made to Chief Justice
-
Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints rolling in over Halifax judge's consent comments