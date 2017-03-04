Sports

Men's World Cup Giant Slalom Champions

1967_Jean-Claude Killy, France

1968_Jean-Claude Killy, France

1969_Karl Schranz, Austria

1970_Gustavo Thoni, Italy

1971_Gustavo Thoni, Italy; Patrick Russel, France

1972_Gustavo Thoni, Italy

1973_Hans Hinterseer, Austria

1974_Piero Gros, Italy

1975_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1976_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1977_Heini Hemmi, Switzerland; Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1978_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1979_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1990_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1981_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1982_Phil Mahre, United States

1983_Phil Mahre, United States

1984_Ingemar Stenmark, Sweden

1985_Marc Girardelli, Luxembourg

1986_Joel Gaspoz, Switzerland

1987_Pirmin Zurbriggen, Switzerland

1988_Alberto Tomba, Italy

1989_Ole Christian Fureseth, Norway

1990_Ole Christian Fureseth, Norway

1991_Alberto Tomba, Italy

1992_Alberto Tomba, Italy

1993_Kjetil Andre Aamodt, Norway

1994_Christian Mayer, Austria

1995_Alberto Tomba, Italy

1996_Michael von Gruenigen, Switzerland

1997_Michael von Gruenigen, Switzerland

1998_Hermann Maier, Austria

1999_Michael von Gruenigen, Switzerland

2000_Hermann Maier, Austria

2001_Hermann Maier, Austria

2002_Frederic Coveli, France

2003_Michael von Gruenigen, Switzerland

2004_Bode Miller, United States

2005_Benjamin Raich, Austria

2006_Benjamin Raich, Austria

2007_Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway

2008_Ted Ligety, United States

2009_Didier Cuche, Switzerland

2010_Ted Ligety, United States

2011_Ted Ligety, United States

2012_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2013_Ted Ligety, United States

2014_Ted Ligety, United States

2015_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2016_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

2017_Marcel Hirscher, Austria

