Mike Fuailefau's late try lifts Canada over Wales 24-21 at U.S.A. Sevens

LAS VEGAS — Mike Fuailefau's try on the last play of the game gave Canada a crucial 24-21 win over Wales on Friday at the U.S.A. Sevens.

Nathan Hirayama and Justin Douglas had first-half tries for Canada, either side of an Owen Jenkins' try for Wales, for a 12-7 lead at the break.

After a Sam Cross try, Phil Berna restored Canada's lead to 17-14. A Luke Morgan try looked to have given Wales a victory but Canada was saved as Fuailefau crashed over to secure a much needed win.

John Moonlight became the most capped Canadian of all-time on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit with 53 appearances, passing Phil Mack's previous record.

"It's an honour to pull on the jersey every time," said Moonlight. "I really enjoy playing for Canada. I'm honoured to be here. The boys fought hard and we grinded our way back and it paid dividends."

Earlier in the day, Canada fell to South Africa 26-7.

Moonlight gave the Canadians an early 7-0 lead before the Blitzboks got back into the game through a Ruhan Nel try.

However, it was all South Africa in the second half as two tries from Rosko Specman and a try from Branco du Preez, playing in his 50th series event, gave South Africa the victory.