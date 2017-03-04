MLS Capsules

CARSON, Calif. — Kellyn Acosta scored in the 69th minute and FC Dallas beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 in a Major League Soccer opener Saturday.

Dallas spoiled Curt Onalfo's first game with Los Angeles after replacing Bruce Arena as coach.

Acosta split two defenders and shot to the bottom corner of the near post.

Maximiliano Urruti opened the scoring for Dallas in the 47th minute, and Giovani dos Santos tied it on a penalty kick in the 57th.

TORONTO FC 0, REAL SALT LAKE 0, TIE

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Nick Rimando made three saves for Real Salt Lake, including two against Sebastian Giovinco, to help Real Salt Lake tie defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC.

Giovinco was given a yellow card for unsporting behaviour in the 82nd minute. He has 39 goals in two seasons and was the 2015 MLS Golden Boot winner.

FIRE 1, CREW 1, TIE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — David Accam turned a defender around and scored in 73rd minute to give Chicago the draw with Columbus in the season opener.