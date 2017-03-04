Point, Kucherov score in SO, lead Lightning past Sabres 2-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov scored in a shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Saturday night.

Tyler Johnson scored in regulation for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves as Tampa Bay bounced back on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 5-2 in Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Lightning have won three of four and seven of nine on the road.

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and Robin Lehner made 31 saves for Buffalo, which has lost four of five — and all three meetings with Tampa Bay this season.