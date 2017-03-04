Ramos-Vinolas wins 3-hour match to reach Brazil Open final
SAO PAULO — Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain reached the Brazil Open final by overcoming Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2 in three hours on Saturday.
Ramos-Vinolas' first final of the year wasn't unexpected. In his last three Latin American clay events, he made the semifinals twice and the quarterfinals once.
He will face either countryman Pablo Carreno Busta or Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay on Sunday. They played in a late semifinal.
Cuevas is the two-time defending champion and has won all of his five ATP singles titles on clay.
