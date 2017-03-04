Rimando makes 3 saves, Real Salt Lake ties Toronto FC 0-0
A
A
Share via Email
SANDY, Utah — Nick Rimando made three saves for Real Salt Lake, including two against Sebastian Giovinco, to help Real Salt Lake tie defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC 0-0 on Saturday in a Major League Soccer opener.
Giovinco was given a yellow card for unsporting
Jozy Altidore got by two defenders and passed to Giovinco in the
RSL's Albert Rusnak took two shots and Toronto's Victor Vazquez played 29 minutes in their MLS debuts.
Clint Irwin stopped three shots for Toronto. The Canadian team lost 4-3 on penalty kicks to the Seattle Sounders FC in last season's MLS Cup.
Most Popular
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Calls for removal of Judge Lenehan mount, official complaint made to Chief Justice
-
#HaliLadyCab: Women offering drives for others wary of taking Halifax taxis