Scores and Schedule

Friday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 3 St. Louis 0
Calgary 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Anaheim 5 Toronto 2
Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 2
Arizona 4 Carolina 2
Chicago 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (SO)
---
AHL
Manitoba 5 Rockford 3
St. John's 3 Rochester 0
Hershey 5 Syracuse 1
Utica 5 Binghamton 2
Albany 4 Providence 3
Lehigh Valley 5 Springfield 4
Grand Rapids 4 San Antonio 2
Ontario 2 Stockton 1
San Diego 4 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Toronto 114 Washington 106
Cleveland 135 Atlanta 130
Orlando 110 Miami 99
Philadelphia 105 New York 102
Milwaukee 112 L.A. Clippers 101
Dallas 104 Memphis 100
Phoenix 118 Oklahoma City 111
Utah 112 Brooklyn 97
San Antonio 101 New Orleans 98 (OT)
Boston 115 L.A. Lakers 95
---
MLB Pre-season
Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
Pittsburgh 5 Baltimore 2
Boston 9 Atlanta 1
Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 2
Minnesota 4 Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2 Washington (ss) 1, 10 innings
Washington (ss) 8 Miami 5
N.Y. Mets 11 Houston 3
Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado 16 Cleveland 7
Kansas City 7 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 2
Oakland 6 San Francisco 1
Texas 8 Seattle 2
Arizona 15 L.A. Dodgers (ss) 3
L.A. Angels 6 Milwaukee 5
Chicago White Sox 3 San Diego 1
---
MLS
Portland 5 Minnesota United 1
---
Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 3 p.m.
St. John's at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Bakersfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Albany at Utica, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
---
NBA
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m.
---
MLB Pre-season
Atlanta (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Atlanta (ss) at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Chicago at Columbus, 2 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---
