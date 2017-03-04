Tony Cameranesi lifts Toronto Marlies over St. John's IceCaps 3-1
TORONTO — Tony Cameranesi's goal early in the second period was the eventual winner as the Toronto Marlies held on for a 3-1 win over the St. John's IceCaps on Saturday in American Hockey League play.
Trevor Moore scored and earned an assist on Travis Dermott's goal for the Marlies (30-23-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Antoine Bibeau made 26 saves for the win.
Keegan Lowe replied for St. John's (26-24-8), the farm club of the Montreal Canadiens. Charlie Lindgren stopped 18 shots for the IceCaps.
Toronto went 1 for 5 on the power play and St. John's was 0 for 6 with the man advantage.
