US cross-country ski team marks successful world champs
LAHTI, Finland — Think of a U.S. skiing medal contender for the Winter Olympics and Lindsey Vonn or Bode Miller flying down the side of a mountain often come to mind. But now a tight-knit team is showing the United States can succeed in the grueling world of cross-country skiing too.
The U.S. women's cross-country ski team has marked its most successful world championships in Finland with three medals from six events, raising hopes ahead of the 2018 Olympics.
While the team couldn't end the championships with a medal in Saturday's
Diggins finished the championships with silver in the individual sprint and bronze in the team sprint, the latter
Until eight years ago, the U.S. women's team had never won a cross-country medal at the world championships, but now it's a contender in almost every race.
Kikkan Randall, the pioneering U.S.
"Before, I wished for teammates," the 34-year-old Randall, who won individual sprint bronze last week, told The Associated Press. "Now it's a challenge just to make our relay (team), everybody's skiing so fast."
It's a success created in the wilds of Alaska, where the U.S. team often trains at Eagle Glacier, a spartan base reached by helicopter. Training and competing together year-round has forged a tight bond. Diggins says she considers her teammates her "big sisters."
Historically, however, the Olympics have been a stumbling block for U.S. cross-country skiers. Randall was hotly
This time round the U.S. has new strength in depth as a team. Randall, who plans to retire after the PyeongChang Olympics, is aiming for a medal in one of the two team events.
"With the success we've had here," she said, "I'm really excited about our chances next year."
