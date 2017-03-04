WHL Roundup: Tyler Coulter, Logan Thompson lead Wheat Kings over Hitmen

BRANDON, Man. — Tyler Coulter had two goals and an assist and Logan Thompson made 36 saves to lift the Brandon Wheat Kings over the Calgary Hitmen 6-1 on Friday night in Western Hockey League play.

Nolan Patrick, who is eligible for this June's NHL draft, and Reid Duke each added a goal and two helpers for the Wheat Kings (29-26-10). Stelio Mattheos and Ty Lewis also chipped in and Caiden Daley tacked on three assists.

Jake Kryski replied for Calgary (24-30-10), which got 27 stops from Kyle Dumba.

Brandon scored twice on three power plays and the Hitmen were 1 for 4.

---

HURRICANES 5 RAIDERS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Matt Alfaro scored two goals and an assist as Lethbridge got past the Raiders.

Tyler Wong added a goal and two helpers for the Hurricanes (41-17-7), who won their fifth straight. Egor Babenko and Zak Zborosky rounded out the attack.

Simon Stransky and Max Martin found the back of the net for Prince Albert (17-41-7).

---

TIGERS 6 PATS 4

REGINA — Jordan Henderson had a goal and two assists as Medicine Hat rallied past the Pats for its fourth straight win.

Zach Fischer, Mark Rassell, Chad Butcher and Steven Owre all scored once and added an assist for the Tigers (46-18-1). Clayton Kirichenko had the other.

Josh Mahura, Nick Henry, Austin Wagner and Sam Steel provided the offence for Regina (44-11-8).

---

BLADES 4 ICE 0

SASKATOON — Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist while Logan Flodell stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Blades blanked Kootenay.

Jesse Shynkaruk, Mason McCarty and Markson Bechtold also scored for Saskatoon (25-31-8).

Jakob Walter kicked out 24-of-28 shots for the Ice (14-39-10).

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 GIANTS 4 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ryan Hughes scored 1:44 into extra time as the Winterhawks topped Vancouver.

Keegan Iverson, Skyler McKenzie, Brad Ginnell and Matt Revel had goals in regulation for Portland (34-26-4).

Ty Ronning, Jack Flaman, Jordan Wharrie and Jordan Borstmayer supplied the offence for the Giants (19-41-5), who dropped their fifth straight.

---

COUGARS 8 BLAZERS 4

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jared Bethune and Kody McDonald each had two goals and an assist as the Cougars toppled Kamloops.

Brendan Guhle scored once and added three assists with Nikita Popugaev, Radovan Bondra, Colby McAuley rounding out the attack for Prince George (41-20-5).

Travis Walton, Collin Shirley, Quinn Benjafield and Luc Smith had goals for the Blazers (38-22-6).

Kamloop's Scott Mahovlich received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross checking in the third period.

---

ROYALS 4 CHIEFS 3

VICTORIA — Matthew Phillips scored the winner in the third period as the Royals edged Spokane.

Dante Hannoun had a pair of power-play goals in the second for Victoria (36-23-5), with Jack Walker converting with the man advantage in the first. The Royals improved to 5-0-1 in their last six games with the win.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Ondrej Najman and Ethan McIndoe found the back of the net for the Chiefs (26-28-9).

---

ROCKETS 3 SILVERTIPS 2 (SO)

EVERETT, Wash. — Nolan Foote scored the only goal of the shootout to lift Kelowna past the Silvertips.

Reid Gardiner had both goals in regulation for the Rockets (39-21-5), who won their third in a row.

Jake Christiansen and Patrick Bajkov chipped in for Everett (38-14-11).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 AMERICANS 2

KENT, Wash. — Sami Moilanen struck twice as the Thunderbirds held off Tri-City.

Mathew Barzal opened the scoring 57 seconds into the first period for Seattle (41-18-6).

Dylan Coghlan and Kyle Olson responded for the Americans (38-24-3), who had their seven-game winning streak ended.