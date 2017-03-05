Australia's Felton wins NZ PGA in playoff

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand — Australian Jarryd Felton won the New Zealand PGA Championship on Sunday with a birdie on the first hole of a three-way playoff.

Felton shot a 4-under 67 in his final round on the Manawatu Golf Club's Hokowhitu course to finish tied at 14-under with compatriot Josh Younger and New Zealand's Ben Campbell.

The trio returned to the 18th hole for the sudden-death playoff and Felton sealed his second title on the Australasian PGA Tour when he scrambled for birdie after driving wide off the tee.

American Heath Slocum shot a final-round 76 to finish in a tie for 55th place at 7-over.