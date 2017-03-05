Canada's men's relay finishes 7th, women place 8th at biathlon World Cup

PYEONCGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's men's biathlon team finished seventh in a World Cup relay event on Sunday while the women's team placed eighth.

The men's team of Christian and Scott Gow, Nathan Smith and Brendan Green clocked one hour, 15 minutes 12.6 seconds. France won with a time of 1:12:09.5, Austria was second at 1:12:43.3, while Norway won bronze in 1:12:54.9.

"I am happy with my race today. It was a tough first leg, but I feel like I held my own and I am happy with the result," said Christian Gow, who handed off to his older brother in ninth place. "I think all of us are happy to break into the top-eight today. It is our best relay placing of the season so it is nice to end on a high note."

The 26-year-old Scott Gow moved the Canadians into sixth spot. Smith handed off to Green in 10th place and Green bolted the team back into seventh.

The relay consists of each athlete skiing 7.5 kilometres with two bouts of shooting. The first starter of each team begins in a simultaneous mass start with other participants. Once completing their leg, athletes tag off to the next teammate.

Competitors in the relay each carry three spare rounds. If all five targets are not knocked down with the first five rounds, the spares may be used, which takes more time because they are loaded by hand.

The Canadian women finished their 4x6-kilometre relay in 1:09:09.6.

Germany won with a time of 1:07:35.6, topping the Norwegians in second place at 1:07:58.4. The Czech Republic finished 23 seconds off the leading pace in third at 1:07:58.5.

Rosanna Crawford posted the second-fastest time in the opening leg, and the Canadians were in third place after the midway point when Julia Ransom shot clean and handed off to Megan Tandy. Tandy, a two-time Olympian, dropped one more spot before Emma Lunder brought the Canadians home in eighth.

"While this season was long and frustrating, I am happy to have ended on a high note here in PyeongChang," said Crawford, who also had a season-best 19th place finish in Saturday's pursuit. "At the end of the training season I was confident that I was in the best shape of my life and ready to go and fight with the best, but week after week I just had disappointing results.