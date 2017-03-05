Canadian men finish seventh at Las Vegas Sevens, next stop Vancouver

LAS VEGAS — Canada finished seventh at the Las Vegas Sevens on Sunday, its run at the rugby sevens tournament halted in a 12-4 loss to England.

The Canadian men had finished 13th, 13th, fourth and 13th on the four previous stops on the HSBC World Series circuit.

The tour moves to Vancouver next for the March 11-12 Canada Sevens at B.C. Place Stadium where some 74,000 tickets have already been sold for the two-day event.

Series leader South Africa met No. 3 Fiji in the championship game with the U.S. taking on New Zealand for third place.

Canada finished second in its Vegas pool behind South Africa, beating Wales 24-21 and France 21-0 and losing 26-7 to the Blitzboks.

The Canadian men ran into Olympic champion Fiji in the Cup quarter-finals Saturday, losing 31-12.

On Sunday, Canada trailed 12-0 at the half thanks to tries by England's Tim Mitchell and Richard de Carpentier in the high winds at Sam Boyd Stadium. A Harry Jones try in the second half cut the margin to 12-5 but Canada could come no closer.

England came into the Vegas tournament second in the overall standings to Canada's 12th.

On Saturday, the Canadian women finished third in their half of the event by beating the U.S. 31-7. New Zealand defeated Australia 28-5 for the tournament title.

Canada won its first four matches before dropping a 26-17 decision to Australian in the Cup semifinals.