Canadian men lose to Fiji 31-12 in quarter-finals of USA Sevens

LAS VEGAS — Canada fell to Fiji 31-12 on Saturday night in the cup quarter-finals of the USA Sevens.

Canada had made it to the cup quarters after a 21-0 win over France earlier in the day. The Canadians finished second in Pool A with the win over France.

Canada had lost to South Africa on Day 1, but beat Wales meaning they had to beat France to advance out of the pool stages.

"We had an aim of a quarter-final and I feel that we are a top eight team and we showed it against South Africa and Wales and really showed it against France when we controlled the game from start to finish," said head coach Damian McGrath. "We were confident coming into the Fiji game but a few things didn't go our way but I was happy with what we did. The players want to finish as high in the table as they can and we're aiming for fifth place."

Apisao Domolailai gave Fiji an early 7-0 lead before Canada's speedster Justin Douglas got Canada on the board. But tries from Domolailai and Vatemo Ravouvou pushed the Fijian lead to 21-5 at the break.