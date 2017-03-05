Canadian skier Harvey wins world cross-country gold in 50k

LAHTI, Finland — Canadian skier Alex Harvey won the men's 50-kilometre freestyle cross-country ski race at the Nordic world championships Sunday.

Harvey, of St. Ferreol, Que., timed his final attack perfectly, taking the lead on the last corner and holding off Russian Sergei Ustyugov in the final sprint to win by 0.6 seconds. The Canadian celebrated in exuberant style, playing air guitar in front of the crowd.

Matti Heikkinen of Finland was 0.8 seconds further back for bronze, with a surprise fourth place for British skier Andrew Musgrave.

It was Harvey and Canada's first world championship gold in cross-country since 2011, when he and Devon Kershaw won the team sprint event. Ustyugov finished this year's championships with five medals, two of them gold.