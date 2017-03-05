Sports

Canadians Thompson, Leman take gold in ski cross World Cup

Marielle Thompson of Canada, left, flies off the jump with compatriot Georgia Simmerling, centre, and Katrin Ofner of Austria as they compete in the women's quarter-finals during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup 2017 in The Blue Mountains, Ont., Sunday, March 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS, Ont. — Defending champion Marielle Thompson of Canada won gold in skicross on Sunday at the final World Cup event of the season.

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was second while Switzerland's Fanny Smith placed third. Canadian Brittany Phelan rounded out the final in fourth place.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., had already clinched the Crystal Globe as the season winner before taking Sunday's race.

Canada finished 1-2 in the men's final with Brady Leman winning gold and Chris del Bosco claiming second. Slovenia's Filip Flisar was third.

 

