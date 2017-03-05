Corey Small, Logan Schuss have five points apiece as Stealth beat Rush

LANGLEY, B.C. — Corey Small and Logan Schuss had two goals and three assists apiece as the Vancouver Stealth got past the Saskatchewan Rush 13-9 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Justin Salt, Joel McCready and Jordan Durston also struck twice for the Stealth (4-6). Matt Beers, Rhys Duch and Cory Conway rounded out the attack.

Robert Church and Adam Jones each had a pair of goals for Saskatchewan (6-3). Curtis Knight, Jeff Cornwall, Ryan Keenan, Adrian Sorichetti and Ben McIntosh supplied the rest of the offence.

Tye Belanger stopped 55 shots for the win in net as Aaron Bold turned aside 27-of-40 shots in defeat.