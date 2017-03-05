David Silva sets up 2 goals as Man City beats Sunderland 2-0
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SUNDERLAND, England — Manchester City survived an early scare before goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane secured a 2-0 victory at bottom-placed Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday.
Jermain Defoe came close to giving the hosts a shock lead in the 20th minute when he drilled his shot against the post but Aguero opened the scoring from point-blank range in the 38th from David Silva's cross.
Silva also provided a
City is third — eight points behind leader Chelsea.
Most Popular
-
Families divided after Ottawa tells thousands they’re not Indigenous
-
Police urge calm after heated exchange between acquitted taxi driver, passengers on Halifax bus
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-