Dean Burmester wins 1st European Tour title at Tshwane Open

PRETORIA, South Africa — Dean Burmester finished with a 65 for a convincing three-shot victory at the Tshwane Open on Sunday, his maiden European Tour title.

The South African came from a shot off the lead overnight to win on 18-under-par 266 at Pretoria Country Club.

Mikko Korhonen (67) and Jorge Campillo (68) were tied for second as overnight co-leaders Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson fell off the pace.

Burmester made six birdies in his opening nine, starting with three on his first three holes, to go out in 29 and had a 6-shot lead over his challengers at one point. He made three more birdies but also three bogeys coming home but was still far enough ahead to win comfortably.

Burmester didn't have automatic rights to play on the European Tour this season but top-10 finishes in the South African Open and Abu Dhabi Championship in January gave him his chance at a first tour title in Pretoria. He shot 65s on both Saturday and Sunday in the South African capital to surge to victory.