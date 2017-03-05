Dortmund's Marco Reus out 4 weeks with hamstring injury

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Marco Reus has been ruled out until the start of April with a hamstring injury.

Reus suffered the injury in his right thigh in the first half of Dortmund's 6-2 rout of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund says he will be out for around four weeks, ruling the midfielder out of the side's Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Benfica on Wednesday, the German Cup match against Sportfreunde Lotte, as well as league games against Hertha Berlin and Ingolstadt.