Gamba Osaka beats Kashiwa 3-1 for 1st win in J-League
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Gamba Osaka won its first game of the J-League season on Sunday, beating Kashiwa Reysol 3-1 on a pair of goals from Shun Nagasawa.
Nagasawa headed in a cross from Hiroki Fujiharu in the seventh minute and scored again in the second half after Yusuke Kobayashi had equalized for Kashiwa two minutes after the break.
Brazilian Ademilson sealed the win with a 72nd-minute penalty for Gamba.
In Sunday's other game, Kawasaki Frontale and Sagan Tosu finished 1-1.
Yu Kobayashi opened the scoring seven minutes in but Sagan
On Saturday, Vegalta Sendai beat Jubilo Iwata 1-0, Yokohama Marinos downed promoted Consodole Sapporo 3-0, FC Tokyo defeated Omiya Ardija 2-0 and Vissel Kobe edged Albirex Niigata 2-1.
Most Popular
-
Vancouver's top doctor to Trudeau: Decriminalize all illicit drugs, now
-
-
Vancouver considers allowing laneway houses to be stratified for first-time buyers
-
Police urge calm after heated exchange between acquitted taxi driver, passengers on Halifax bus