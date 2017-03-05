Godoy's early goal lifts Earthquakes over Impact 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Anibal Godoy scored early and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night in a Major League Soccer opener.

Godoy floated a left-footed shot just over the hands of goalkeeper Evan Bush in the 17th minute.

Chris Wondolowski assisted on the goal, and had a header from the centre of the box sail over crossbar in the second minute. He is 24 goals shy of MLS career leader Landon Donovan.

Ignacio Piatti missed a right-footed shot from more than 35 yards out in the 75th minute for Montreal. He scored 17 goals last season.