Godoy's early goal lifts Earthquakes over Impact 1-0
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Anibal Godoy scored early and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night in a Major League Soccer opener.
Godoy floated a left-footed shot just over the hands of goalkeeper Evan Bush in the 17th minute.
Chris Wondolowski assisted on the goal, and had a header from the
Ignacio Piatti missed a right-footed shot from more than 35 yards out in the 75th minute for Montreal. He scored 17 goals last season.
San Jose has missed the playoffs four straight years. Montreal lost to Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference Championship last season, and starts the season without renewing Didier Drogba's contract. Drogba had 21 goals in two seasons with the Impact.
