Greek title race gets more competitive as Olympiakos loses

ATHENS, Greece — PAOK defeated defending champion Olympiakos 2-0 Sunday to add a competitive edge to the Greek league title race.

Yevhen Shakhov scored in the 53rd and Aleksandar Prijovic added a second goal seven minutes later.

Olympiakos, which lost a third straight game, still has a seven-point cushion but second-placed Panionios can cut this to four if it beats AEK on Monday.

Olympiakos' defence let down the semi-permanent champion, which has 18 titles in the last 20 seasons. Shakhov was unmarked when he got the rebound off the goalkeeper's clearance. Prijovic was also unmarked when he latched on to Pedro Henrique's cross.

PAOK is third, eight points behind Olympiakos.