Greek title race gets more competitive as Olympiakos loses
ATHENS, Greece — PAOK defeated defending champion Olympiakos 2-0 Sunday to add a competitive edge to the Greek league title race.
Yevhen Shakhov scored in the 53rd and Aleksandar Prijovic added a second goal seven minutes later.
Olympiakos, which lost a third straight game, still has a seven-point cushion but second-placed Panionios can cut this to four if it beats AEK on Monday.
PAOK is third, eight points behind Olympiakos.
Also Sunday, Atromitos beat Iraklis 1-0, Xanthi defeated Platanias 1-0 and Kerkyra won 2-1 at Asteras.